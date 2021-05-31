Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the April 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Salvatore Ferragamo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $12.08 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

