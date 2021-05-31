Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.78 million-$60.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SALM remained flat at $$2.01 on Friday. 45,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $52,573. Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salem Media Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 6,161.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Salem Media Group worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

