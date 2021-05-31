Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.78 million-$60.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.25 million.

NASDAQ SALM remained flat at $$2.01 on Friday. 45,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,160. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salem Media Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 6,161.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Salem Media Group worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.