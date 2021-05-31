Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Saint Jean Carbon stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Saint Jean Carbon has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Mount Copeland property; and 25% undivided interest the Red Bird property for the exploration of molybdenum deposits in British Columbia.

