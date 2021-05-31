Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report sales of $153.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.05 million to $154.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $153.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $615.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.76 million to $618.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $638.47 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $649.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 2,659,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 403,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 151,573 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.