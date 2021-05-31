Rublix (RBLX) Price Tops $0.0241 on Major Exchanges

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Rublix has a total market cap of $500,608.75 and $3,277.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.
- SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Rublix Profile
Rublix Coin Trading
