Royce & Associates LP Sells 55,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.89% of Alphatec worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alphatec by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alphatec by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,365,699.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and sold 99,072 shares worth $1,609,412. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATEC opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

