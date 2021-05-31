Royce & Associates LP Sells 25,506 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,506 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Popular by 3,368.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,807 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Popular by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BPOP opened at $81.61 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

