Royce & Associates LP Sells 25,000 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FRP were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $538.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.71. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

