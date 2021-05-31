Royce & Associates LP Sells 166,874 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166,874 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.89% of ArcBest worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,840 shares of company stock worth $8,225,874 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.