Royce & Associates LP Buys 54,215 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,215 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.04% of German American Bancorp worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 111,739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth $401,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $41.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $38,732.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,856 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

