Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,700 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,283.60 ($16.77) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,331.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,337.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £100.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.83. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.