Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$132.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$132.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.56.

RY stock opened at C$125.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$88.99 and a 52 week high of C$126.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

