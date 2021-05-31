Rossmore Private Capital Sells 1,218 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $113.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

