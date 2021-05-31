Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 544 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $178.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.