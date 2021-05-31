Rewardiqa Market Capitalization Tops $5.11 Million (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $388,682.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 58.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00081752 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

REW is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

