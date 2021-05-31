Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 7th

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:RAACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 7th. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS RAACU opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAACU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,328,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,328,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,328,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,287,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,287,000.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

