Reviewing Stellantis (STLA) & Its Peers

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stellantis to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 14.39 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.00

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stellantis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 915 2282 2585 147 2.33

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Stellantis beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

