Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $333.93. 29,927,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $228.76 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.