Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,239,000 after buying an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $29.43. 40,929,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,986,586. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

