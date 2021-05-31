Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.12. 20,309,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,291,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

