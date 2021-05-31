Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 893,254 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.77 during midday trading on Monday. 1,795,395 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

