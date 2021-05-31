Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

REZI opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

