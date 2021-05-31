Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS: ITPOF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $35.50 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

