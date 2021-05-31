Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

RY opened at $103.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $104.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

