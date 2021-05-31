Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.89. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

