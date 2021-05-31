Red Cedar Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 4.6% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $443,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $126.39. 2,044,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,380. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

