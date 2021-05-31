Red Cedar Capital LLC Has $67,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,653 shares of company stock worth $77,798,067. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $625.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,737,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072,578. The company has a market capitalization of $602.29 billion, a PE ratio of 625.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $665.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.75. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.84 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.