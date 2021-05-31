Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 190 ($2.48).

5/18/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/4/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/29/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/12/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NWG traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 207 ($2.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,588,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,985,527. The stock has a market cap of £23.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.08.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders purchased 95,234 shares of company stock valued at $274,415 in the last three months.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

