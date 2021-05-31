Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 862,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Realogy were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RLGY opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.79. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

