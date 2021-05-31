Rational Advisors LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $124,834,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.40 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

