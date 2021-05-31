Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $94.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

