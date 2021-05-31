Rational Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Bilibili by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $107.18 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

