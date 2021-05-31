Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 257.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Pool by 4.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.71.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $436.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a one year low of $244.91 and a one year high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

