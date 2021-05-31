Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.