Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.70 million-$123.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.10 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.040 EPS.

Rapid7 stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,072. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,828. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.