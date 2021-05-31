Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,005,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for about 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Range Resources by 12.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 123,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 181.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 60,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Range Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 153,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,318,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

