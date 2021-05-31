Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 15,574 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after buying an additional 1,171,043 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

