Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 462,872 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,396 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 58,651 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,427 shares of company stock worth $4,683,593. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

