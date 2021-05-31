Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 87,893 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 391.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of MacroGenics worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MGNX opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

