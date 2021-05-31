Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $117.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

