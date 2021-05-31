Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.