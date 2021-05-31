Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 207,329 Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Humanigen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 83,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,440,712.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at $959,103,765.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -2.40. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

