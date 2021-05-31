Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 269 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,358.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $830.95 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,489.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,602.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

