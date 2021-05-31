Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 256.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,471 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after purchasing an additional 417,357 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,825,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,886,000 after buying an additional 156,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $68.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.