Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Radware posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. Radware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 142,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.