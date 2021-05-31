RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,952. RadNet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 132.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

