R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 6,174,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,695. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,926. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

