Quotient (QTNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.32. Quotient has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

