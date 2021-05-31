Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the April 29th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

QBCRF opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

